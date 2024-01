FREDONIA — Humboldt High’s girls didn’t let a disappointing loss on Friday carry over to Tuesday.

The Lady Cubs battled through some foul trouble that sidelined point guard Skylar Hottenstein for much of the second half, and pulled away down the stretch to knock off host Fredonia, 38-34.

The win, coming on the heels of a disappointing loss Friday at St. Mary’s Colgan in Pittsburg, improves Humboldt to 6-2 on the season.