Lady Cubs score early, often in sweep

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s softball team continues to make things happen with its aggressive baserunning.

The Lady Cubs stole a jaw-dropping 55 bases over the course of two games Thursday, rolling past visiting Fredonia, 17-2 and 16-1.

The victories push Humboldt to 6-1 on the season and 6-0 in Tri-Valley League play.

Somehow, Fredonia was within 4-2 after 1½ innings of the first game before Humboldt found its groove on the basebaths. Skylar Hottenstein stole six bases, while Ella Schomaker and Shelby Shaughnessy had five steals apiece.