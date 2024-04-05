 | Fri, Apr 05, 2024
Lady Cubs score early, often in sweep

Humboldt High's softball team ran wild, stealing a combined 55 bases in a 17-2 and 16-1 doubleheader sweep of Fredonia Thursday. The Lady Cubs host Iola on Friday.

April 5, 2024 - 3:00 PM

Humboldt High's Rylan Covey chases after a foul ball Thursday against Fredonia. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s softball team continues to make things happen with its aggressive baserunning.

The Lady Cubs stole a jaw-dropping 55 bases over the course of two games Thursday, rolling past visiting Fredonia, 17-2 and 16-1.

The victories push Humboldt to 6-1 on the season and 6-0 in Tri-Valley League play.

Somehow, Fredonia was within 4-2 after 1½ innings of the first game before Humboldt found its groove on the basebaths. Skylar Hottenstein stole six bases, while Ella Schomaker and Shelby Shaughnessy had five steals apiece.

