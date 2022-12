NEODESHA — A spirited comeback attempt came up just short Friday for Humboldt High’s girls.

The Lady Cubs fell behind by 16 at halftime, cutting the deficit to six early in the fourth quarter, but getting no closer in a 47-34 loss to Neodesha.

The defeat puts Humboldt at 4-2 as the Lady Cubs enter the Christmas break. Carsyn Haviland scored 12 and McKenna Jones nine to pace the Lady Cubs. Karley Wools chipped in with six, Shelby Shaughnessy five and Skylar Hottenstein two.