Lady Cubs score early, often to sweep Erie

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s relentless offensive pressure and dazzling pitching were too much for visiting Erie Thursday, as the Lady Cubs rolled to wins of 12-1 and 15-5 to move to 4-1.

Humboldt stole a combined 25 bases over the two games while pounding out 37 hits.

Not that the Lady Cub pitchers needed nearly that much support.

Shelby Shaughnessy shut down the Red Devil offense in the opener, scattering four hits over six innings with seven strikeouts.

Meanwhile, the Lady Cubs were downright prolific at the plate.

Carlie Weilert was a perfect 4-for-4 with four runs in the opener, while Laney Hull had three hits including a double. Hadley Galloway and Skylar Hottenstein each added doubles, while Taevyn Baylor singled twice. Chanlynn Wrestler, Rylan Covey and Kamry De La Torre added singles.