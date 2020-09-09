Lady Cubs start quickly, struggle late

OSWEGO — Humboldt High’s volleyball team went 1-1 its matches Tuesday, defeating host Oswego, and falling in three sets to Neodesha.
“I thought we played well tonight,” Lady Cub head coach Terry Meadows said. “Our passes improved greatly in our first match against Oswego. We were able to stay in the system and put the ball away.”
Humboldt rolled past Oswego, 25-14, 25-16, utilizing a balanced attack.
