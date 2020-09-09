Menu Search Log in

Lady Cubs start quickly, struggle late

Humboldt's Lady Cubs defeated Oswego and fell to Neodesha Tuesday on the volleyball court. Humboldt resumes play at Baxter Springs.

September 9, 2020 - 10:34 AM

OSWEGO — Humboldt High’s volleyball team went 1-1 its matches Tuesday, defeating host Oswego, and falling in three sets to Neodesha.

“I thought we played well tonight,” Lady Cub head coach Terry Meadows said. “Our passes improved greatly in our first match against Oswego. We were able to stay in the system and put the ball away.”

Humboldt rolled past Oswego, 25-14, 25-16, utilizing a balanced attack.

