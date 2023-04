HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt High softball team rallied around their most dominant pitcher in a pair of victories, 10-0 and 13-3, over Cherryvale at home Tuesday.

Game one

The Lady Cubs (12-3; 10-1) scored five runs in the second inning and allowed Shelby Shaughnessy to be herself in the pitching circle and not allow a run through six innings for the 10-0 victory.