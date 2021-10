HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt High volleyball team finished off a wildly successful regular season Tuesday.

Humboldt (28-8) wasted little time in dispatching Fredonia, 25-15 and 25-13, and Leon-Bluestem, 25-15 and 25-22.

The victories clinched second place in Humboldt’s Class 3A Substate final standings at 28-8, behind only powerhouse Eureka (32-1).