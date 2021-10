Humboldt High’s volleyball ended its season as runner-up in a sub-state tournament at which it played host on Saturday. The Lady Cubs went 2-1 in the final round.

Humboldt’s first match was against Anderson County. The Lady Cubs won the first set 25-14 and the second set 25-18 to sweep Anderson County 2-0.

Nautianna Goforth had 11 kills. Kirstyn Murrow had 10 kills.