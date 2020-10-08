Menu Search Log in

Lady Lancers earn split

Crest's volleyball team struggled early, but picked up its play later in the day to earn a split in road matches Tuesday. The results left head coach Abigail Hermreck "relieved but not satisfied."

October 8, 2020

Crest High's Lindsey Godderz competes in a tournament in Humboldt earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

YATES CENTER — Crest High head volleyball coach Abigail Hermreck described her mood as happy, but hardly satisfied Tuesday.

The Lady Lancers ended their evening with straight-set wins over host Yates Center High, 25-15 and 25-17.

But Crest’s opening match against Jayhawk-Linn was a bit more frustrating.

