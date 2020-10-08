Lady Lancers earn split

YATES CENTER — Crest High head volleyball coach Abigail Hermreck described her mood as happy, but hardly satisfied Tuesday.
The Lady Lancers ended their evening with straight-set wins over host Yates Center High, 25-15 and 25-17.
But Crest’s opening match against Jayhawk-Linn was a bit more frustrating.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives