OTTAWA — The Crest High softball team’s season came to an end in the first round of the Class 2-1A Regional playoffs against Southern Lyon County on Monday.

The Lady Lancers kept up with the Eagles through the first inning when they tied it at 3-3 but never led in the game and went down by five runs in the top of the fifth inning before falling, 13-6.

Crest outhit Southern Lyon County, 12-10, but they allowed the Eagles to score nine runs in the last three innings.