COLONY — It could have very well been a clean sweep of Oswego for the Crest High softball team at home Monday.

That’s because the Lady Lancers (3-15) were leading 4-3 in the top of the seventh in game one before surrendering the lead in a 5-4 loss. Crest then answered by scoring 16 runs across the fifth and sixth innings and held Oswego to only one run for a 17-6 victory.

Game one