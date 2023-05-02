 | Tue, May 02, 2023
Lady Lancers not enough at Southeast

Crest High's softball team allowed their pitching and defense to get the better of them in a pair of losses on the road Monday.

May 2, 2023 - 2:35 PM

Crest’s Haylee Beckmon defends at first base. REGISTER/QUINN BURKITT

CHEROKEE — An inside the park home run off the bat of Crest’s Kayla Hermreck that was called off due to a runner not touching third base painted a picture for how the Lady Lancers competed at Southeast on Monday afternoon. 

Crest dropped both of their games, even after showing early life by taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the first in game two and knotting the game at 1-1 in the second inning of the opener. Ultimately, pitching and defense hurt the Lady Lancers most in 14-1 and 15-5 losses. 

Game one 

