Lady Lancers not enough at Southeast

CHEROKEE — An inside the park home run off the bat of Crest’s Kayla Hermreck that was called off due to a runner not touching third base painted a picture for how the Lady Lancers competed at Southeast on Monday afternoon.

Crest dropped both of their games, even after showing early life by taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the first in game two and knotting the game at 1-1 in the second inning of the opener. Ultimately, pitching and defense hurt the Lady Lancers most in 14-1 and 15-5 losses.

Game one