Lady Lancers fall to St. Paul 14-11, 19-16

The Crest Lady Lancers continue looking for a spark before the postseason after falling in a pair of dogfights 14-11 and 19-16 to Marais des Cygnes Valley Thursday.

Consecutive five-run innings in the seventh and eighth allowed the Lady Trojans to walk away victorious in the opener.

Junior catcher Kaelin Nilges, had a team-leading three RBIs in the losing effort, followed by junior pitcher Kinley Edgerton and senior outfielder Cursten Allen with two each.

The Lady Lancers benefited from a 13-run explosion in the opening frame of the finale, but could not keep pace with the Lady Trojans, who rallied to take the lead in the fourth inning, then added runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh to edge Crest 19-16.

In the second game, Nilges had a team-leading three RBIs, hitting in 4 of 5 at-bats.

Senior shortstop Delaney Ramsey tied her for the team lead with three RBIs while hitting in 4 of 5 at bats.

Senior second baseman Karlee Boots had two RBIs.

The Lady Lancers return to the diamond Thursday when they host Uniontown. First pitches for Thursday’s doubleheader are 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.