Lady Lancers score early, often in sweep

CHEROKEE — The poor scorekeeper at Southeast High School may have needed a shower after Monday.

Crest High’s Lady Lancers scored a mind-boggling 47 runs in a doubleheader sweep over visiting Southeast-Cherokee, winning by scores of 17-2 and 30-16.

Crest controlled things from the outset in Game 1, scoring nine runs in the first, four in the second and six in the third. Crest batters worked Southeast pitchers for 10 walks and took advantage of three errors and three hit batters.