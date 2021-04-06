 | Tue, Apr 06, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Lady Lancers score early, often in sweep

Crest High's softball team found runs by the bucketload Monday. The Lady Lancers scored 47 runs sweeping host Southeast of Cherokee.

Sports

April 6, 2021 - 10:22 AM

Crest High's Kayla Hermreck fields a ground ball in a game earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken

CHEROKEE — The poor scorekeeper at Southeast High School may have needed a shower after Monday.

Crest High’s Lady Lancers scored a mind-boggling 47 runs in a doubleheader sweep over visiting Southeast-Cherokee, winning by scores of 17-2 and 30-16.

Crest controlled things from the outset in Game 1, scoring nine runs in the first, four in the second and six in the third. Crest batters worked Southeast pitchers for 10 walks and took advantage of three errors and three hit batters.

Related
March 30, 2021
April 17, 2019
May 15, 2018
May 14, 2018
Most Popular