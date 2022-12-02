Lady Red Devils add commitment for 2023

The Allen Community College women’s soccer team added a new member with the signing of Washburn Rural High School product Brianna Jones.

The soccer standout is primarily a forward but also played defense this past season, helping lead her team to a 6A state championship appearance, falling to Blue Valley West, 2-0.

Jones comes from a well-known and successful program at Washburn Rural and Allen head coach Jeremy McGinnis has liked what he’s seen from his newest recruit. Allen assistant coach Cala Jamison originally met Jones at a high school soccer camp over the summer.