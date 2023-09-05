 | Tue, Sep 05, 2023
Lady Red Devils trounce Hesston in home opener 

The Allen Lady Red Devils were all gas and no brakes on the offensive side of the ball when they shut down Hesston in their home opener Saturday afternoon, 8-1. The offensive showing saw Lizeth Ayala score a hat trick of three goals in one game.

September 5, 2023 - 3:18 PM

Allen’s Lizeth Ayala controls the ball. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

The Allen women’s soccer team never trailed and made sure to give everything they had in their home opener against Hesston on Saturday, securing an 8-1 victory. 

The Lady Red Devils (2-0) scored all eight of their goals in the first half, including four goals right off the bat. Lizeth Ayala had a hat trick after scoring three goals and Audrey Smith netted two goals. The Larks scored their lone goal at the end of the first half.

Katherine Hammond put Allen on the board first when she scored from the right side of the net off a pass from Ayala for the early 1-0 lead. 

