Allen Community College’s volleyball team bounced back Wednesday from a bitterly disappointing start.

The Red Devils came up empty on six consecutive attempts to serve up a first-set victory, before three straight errors led to Hesston’s 31-29 win.

Allen rebounded from there, improving in each of the next three subsequent sets, winning 25-17, 25-5 and 25-12 to secure the 3-1 victory.