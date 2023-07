Grant LaHaye is a busy man this time of year, running the LaHaye Bucking Bulls which will put on the Bull Bash show at the Allen County Fair Friday and Saturday night.

The LaHaye Bucking Bulls have put on the rodeo at the Allen County Fair the last five years as well as countless other rodeos around Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska. This year’s show will feature around 30 bulls and riders from all over the region.

As an Iolan, LaHaye said the Allen County Fair is his favorite.