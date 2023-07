LaHaye’s Bucking Bulls close out the Allen County Fair

The LaHaye Bucking Bulls Bull Bash put a finish to the Allen County Fair on Friday and Saturday night. This was Grant LaHaye's fifth year putting on the bull bash. Friday's top finishes went to Matt Horn, first place, Chase Bynam, second place, and Joey Smith in third place. Saturday's top placements fell to Cody Hazelton in first place and Matt Horn in second.