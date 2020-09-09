LeBron breaks NBA playoff record

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — LeBron James added another record to his resume as he continues his chase for a fourth career title.

Nobody has played in as many NBA playoff victories.

James scored 36 points, Rajon Rondo sparked a fourth-quarter rally and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Houston Rockets 112-102 on Tuesday night to take a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference playoff series.