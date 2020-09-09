Menu Search Log in

LeBron breaks NBA playoff record

LeBron James keyed a win for the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday, giving them a 2-1 series lead over Houston in their Western Conference Semifinal. The win was 162nd career postseason victory for James, the most in NBA history.

September 9, 2020 - 10:03 AM

LeBron James (23) of the Los Angeles Lakers and P.J. Tucker (17) of the Houston Rockets fight for possession during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex Tuesday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Photo by Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images / TNS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — LeBron James added another record to his resume as he continues his chase for a fourth career title.

Nobody has played in as many NBA playoff victories.

James scored 36 points, Rajon Rondo sparked a fourth-quarter rally and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Houston Rockets 112-102 on Tuesday night to take a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference playoff series.

