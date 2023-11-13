Lancers earn postseason honors

COLONY — Six Crest High football players earned postseason recognition for their work on the gridiron this fall.

Leading the way was senior Jerry Rodriguez, who earned unanimous first-team All-Three Rivers League and first-team all-district honors as a defensive back. Rodriguez also brought in first-team all-district and honorable mention TRL honors as a kick returner, and honorable mention honors as a wide receiver.

He was joined by lineman Logan Kistner, who earned unanimous first-team All-League and all-district honors as a defensive lineman, and honorable mention All-League and all-district recognition on the offensive line.