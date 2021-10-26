 | Tue, Oct 26, 2021
Larson wins on somber anniversary

Kyle Larson continued his late-season tear, winning his third straight NASCAR race Sunday at Kansas Speedway. The victory came on the 17th anniversary of the death of Ricky Hendrick, son of car owner Rick Hendrick, in a plane crash.

October 26, 2021 - 10:36 AM

Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, has won three NASCAR Cup playoff races in a row, including Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Here, he celebrates after winning the Oct. 17 race in Texas. Photo by Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kyle Larson has only heard stories about the late Ricky Hendrick, the son of his team owner who was killed 17 years ago in a plane crash on the way to a NASCAR race. 

The anniversary is a difficult day for Rick and Linda Hendrick, neither of whom made the trip Sunday to the playoff race at Kansas Speedway. Rick Hendrick instead texted Larson before the race and told his driver what a win would mean to the Hendrick Motorsports organization. 

Larson delivered with his ninth win of the season, but most meaningful victory to date in his new job with Hendrick Motorsports. 

