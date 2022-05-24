LA’s Turner makes sliding cool again

Last August, Trea Turner, less than a month into his Dodgers career, scored from second base against the Philadelphia Phillies and slid into internet lore.

His work of art went unnoticed initially. The Dodgers’ broadcasters, rightfully so, marveled at the fact that most Major League Baseball players wouldn’t have scored from second base on that play. Will Smith clubbed a single to right field. Bryce Harper, the eventual National League MVP, wasn’t playing deep and fired an accurate throw home. But Turner scored anyway. It was an important scamper, giving the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in a 5-0 win.

Within minutes, though, the sprint was a footnote to the dash’s swaggy ending.