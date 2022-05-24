 | Tue, May 24, 2022
Menu Search Log in

LA’s Turner makes sliding cool again

Trea Turner has become an internet legend for his smooth slides, a mixture of athleticism and artistry.

By

Sports

May 24, 2022 - 2:45 PM

In this file photo from May 7, 2022, the Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner (6) is safe at home as Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is unable to corral the throw during the fifth inning of the opener of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Photo by (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images/TNS)

Last August, Trea Turner, less than a month into his Dodgers career, scored from second base against the Philadelphia Phillies and slid into internet lore.

His work of art went unnoticed initially. The Dodgers’ broadcasters, rightfully so, marveled at the fact that most Major League Baseball players wouldn’t have scored from second base on that play. Will Smith clubbed a single to right field. Bryce Harper, the eventual National League MVP, wasn’t playing deep and fired an accurate throw home. But Turner scored anyway. It was an important scamper, giving the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in a 5-0 win.

Within minutes, though, the sprint was a footnote to the dash’s swaggy ending.

Related
April 18, 2022
April 14, 2022
April 11, 2022
March 25, 2022
Most Popular