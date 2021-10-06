 | Wed, Oct 06, 2021
Los Angeles to host Cardinals

A highly anticipated National Wild Card matchup pits 106-win Los Angeles against St. Louis, which put together a 17-game winning streak to earn its playoff berth. The winner advances to face 107-win San Francisco.

By

Sports

October 6, 2021 - 9:52 AM

Adam Wainwright of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against San Diego Sept. 18. Photo by Jeff Curry / Getty Images / TNS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers put their season on the line in the NL wild-card game against the red-hot St. Louis Cardinals. No team has ever won so many games and failed to win its division, but LA couldn’t catch the 107-win San Francisco Giants, forcing the club into the one-game playoff.

Max Scherzer will start for the Dodgers. The 37-year-old right-hander was 7-0 with a 1.98 ERA after joining Los Angeles from Washington, along with NL batting champion Trea Turner, at the July 30 trade deadline. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is from the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield.

He’ll face Cardinals 40-year-old Adam Wainwright (17-7, 3.05 ERA). St. Louis used a 17-game winning streak down the stretch to lock up the second NL wild card

