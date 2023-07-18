 | Tue, Jul 18, 2023
Lawsuit filed against Fitzgerald, Northwestern

A former Northwestern football player filed the first lawsuit against Pat Fitzgerald and members of the school’s leadership, seeking damages stemming from a hazing scandal that cost the former football coach his job.

July 18, 2023 - 3:06 PM

Pat Fitzgerald is shown during the Wildcats' game against Central Michigan on September 25, 2010. Northwestern won 30-25.

The player, identified in the lawsuit as John Doe, alleged Tuesday in the Cook County Court in Chicago that Fitzgerald, Northwestern University President Michael Schill, the board of trustees and athletic director Derrick Gragg enabled and concealed sexual misconduct and racial discrimination.

The player, who was on the football team from 2018 to 2022, had his filing submitted by the Chicago-based Salvi Law Firm.

