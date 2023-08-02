 | Wed, Aug 02, 2023
Latino player hazed by Northwestern teammates; shaved ‘Cinco de Mayo’ onto his head

Ten athletes are now suing over alleged hazing incidents at Northwestern University. The latest lawsuit involves a former player who accuses the athletic department of allowing racism and sexual abuse to thrive. 

August 2, 2023 - 2:49 PM

The entrance to the football locker room at Northwestern University's athletic center and field house in 2018. (Chris Walker/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

CHICAGO (AP) — Ramon Diaz says he was just 17 years old when Northwestern University upperclassmen shaved “Cinco de Mayo” onto the back of his head as the entire football team watched.

“The holiday itself has a significant meaning to me and my family and then the Latino community at large,” Diaz told The Associated Press. “I was mocked and ridiculed.”

Diaz said he was the only Latino offensive lineman on the team at a time when the athletic department’s culture allowed racist and sexual abuse to thrive and caused psychological and emotional damage to athletes of color.

