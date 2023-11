LOS ANGELES — The World Series is over. Shohei Ohtani is officially a free agent.

What now?

It’s the root question many around baseball — fans, reporters and pundits alike — will ponder until the dust settles on Ohtani’s free agency sweepstakes. There will be no shortage of rumors about what Ohtani will or will not do, or voices saying what the two-way megastar should or should not do.