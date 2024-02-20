 | Wed, Feb 21, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Longhorns fend off K-State

Texas held of Kansas State, 62-56, in a defensive struggle Monday. Max Abmas, a transfer player from Oral Roberts, reached 3,000 career points in the victory.

By

Sports

February 20, 2024 - 1:05 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Max Abmas became the 12th player in men’s Division I history to reach 3,000 career points and Texas held off Kansas State 62-56 on Monday night.

Abmas, a graduate transfer who played his first four seasons for Oral Roberts University, entered play needing six points to reach the milestone. He finished with eight and has scored 450 points for the Longhorns (17-9, 6-7 Big 12 Conference) this season.

Dylan Disu finished with a game-high 20 points for Texas. He made 5 of 11 shots from the floor and 10 of his 11 free throws, adding eight rebounds and three steals. Tyrese Hunter had nine points and seven boards. Dillon Mitchell totaled eight points and 10 rebounds with a pair of blocked shots.

Related
February 24, 2022
February 8, 2022
December 3, 2020
January 30, 2019
Most Popular