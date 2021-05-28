 | Fri, May 28, 2021
Mahomes back at it

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been “full-go” during the first week of voluntary workouts, three months after surgery for turf toe and a full month ahead of the original schedule.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) attempts to get away from a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defender during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LV. Photo by Rich Sugg / The Kansas City Star / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been “full-go” during the first week of voluntary workouts, three months after surgery for turf toe and a full month ahead of the original schedule.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday that Mahomes has been “doing everything” while players worked out in shorts at the team’s facility near Arrowhead Stadium. Players aren’t allowed to wear pads or hit, but the very fact that Mahomes is back on the practice field bodes well for his availability for next month’s mandatory minicamp.

“He’s still working with (team trainer) Rick Burkholder and that toe, so we’ll utilize this more as more of a passing camp,” Reid said. “We don’t run the ball much in this thing, so he’s been good in that way and his toe is doing well.”

