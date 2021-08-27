Kansas City Chiefs emerge from months of criticism, challenges

Katy Jackson, a 29-year-old Kansas City native, spent more than a year in quarantine, afraid to catch coronavirus and pass it on to her ailing mother. As days in isolation became weeks and the weeks became months, Jackson relied on the Chiefs as a form of remedy.

Shortly into a season dubbed “Run it Back,” she began a scrapbook by the same title, printing out Chiefs articles and gluing them to decorative pages. Inside the book, the final week of the season remained blank for a month — it was March before she finally sat at the kitchen countertop and completed the project.

“There are some articles,” she said, “that I still wish weren’t in there.”