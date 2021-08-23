Backup quarterbacks shine in preseason victory

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes was pretty good, backups Chad Henne and Shane Buechele were even better, and the Kansas City Chiefs won their second straight preseason game by beating the Arizona Cardinals 17-10 on Friday night.

Henne and Buechele each threw a touchdown pass. Mahomes started and completed 10 of 18 passes for 78 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. The 2018 Most Valuable Player led two 15-play drives in his most extensive action so far this preseason.

The first 15-play drive ended on a 24-yard field goal by Harrison Butker and the second abruptly stopped when Byron Murphy Jr. intercepted Mahomes’ pass in the end zone. It was the one major miscue in an otherwise encouraging performance for Kansas City’s starting offense.