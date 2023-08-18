 | Fri, Aug 18, 2023
Mariners beat Royals; Rodriguez drives in 5

Julio Rodriguez had a career-high five hits to go with five RBIs, including a go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth inning, as the Mariners rallied to beat Kansas City 6-4. Rodriguez's homer was his 20th of the season, to go with 30 stolen bases, making him just the fourth Seattle player ever to make the 20-30 club. 

August 18, 2023 - 2:44 PM

Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Seattle. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Mariners had just squandered another opportunity on the basepaths, and seen their lead against the Royals disappear, when Julio Rodriguez stepped to the plate with two runners aboard in the eighth inning Thursday.

George Kirby knew something special was about to happen.

The Mariners’ starting pitcher, whose day on the mound had long been done, proceeded to watch the 22-year-old All-Star rip the first pitch he saw from Kansas City reliever Carlos Hernandez over the left-field bullpen. The homer gave Rodriguez a career-best five hits to go with five RBIs and, more importantly, lifted the streaking Mariners to a 6-4 series-ending win that left them a half-game back of Toronto for the third AL wild card.

