MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High and Yates Center Middle School faced off on the hardwood, Wildcat Style, Thursday evening.

In boys play, Yates Center rolled to a 48-9 win in A team action, while Marmaton Valley prevailed 25-20 in B team play and 12-2 in the C team game.

“The B team had a gritty comeback,” Marmaton Valley head coach Byron Marshall said. “Our A team worked hard against a good Yates Center team.”