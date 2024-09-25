Marmaton Valley, Yates Center hit court

Marmaton Valley High’s Khiana Haynes readies for a hit in a match against Yates Center Tuesday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

MORAN — Fresh off a busy weekend, Yates Center and Marmaton Valley High’s volleyball teams were right back in action Tuesday.

Marmaton Valley, which was without senior leader Piper Barney due to injury, fell short to Yates Center and to Central Heights in a home triangular.

Yates Center defeated MV, 25-11 and 25-12. Marmaton Valley also fell short, 25-10 and 25-18, to Central Heights.

Yates Center’s 12-point scoring run with Jaycie Randall at the server’s line made the difference in the first set against Marmaton Valley. Then, after the Wildcats stopped the run with two straight points, Yates Center rattled off another 7-0 run.

Marmaton Valley staved off the inevitable with four points in a row, but it was too little, too late. Yates Center High’s Cayten Cummings, foreground, connects in front of teammates Wylee Shaffer, left, and Makenzie Morrison in a match Saturday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Central Heights forged ahead in two sets against host Marmaton Valley.

The Vikings also defeated Yates Center in straight sets, 25-17 and 27-25. Stats from that match were not immediately available.

Marmaton Valley is in Mound City Thursday to play Jayhawk-Linn, while Yates Center faces Southern Coffey County in Le Roy.