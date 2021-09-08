 | Wed, Sep 08, 2021
Menu Search Log in

MV wins Wildcat tussle

Marmaton Valley's Wildcats prevailed over Yates Center's Wildcats on the volleyball court Tuesday. Both teams struggled against Eureka in the triangular.

Sports

September 8, 2021 - 10:35 AM

Marmaton Valley High's Tayven Sutton sets up a teammate in a volleyball match against Eureka Tuesday. Photo by Halie Luken

YATES CENTER — Marmaton Valley High prevailed over Yates Center High in a battle of the Wildcats Tuesday evening.

Yates Center High’s Hannah Jones dives for the ball in a volleyball match Tuesday. Photo by Mike Myer
Morgan Collins sets up a teammate in a volleyball match Tuesday. Photo by Mike Myer
Molly Proper receives the ball in a match Tuesday. Photo by Halie Luken
Marmaton Valley High’s Kendall Scharff bumps the ball from a serve.
Morgan Collins Photo by Halie Luken
Lauren McConaghie (9) receives a serve from Eureka for Yates Center High. Photo by Halie Luken
Marmaton Valley High’s Madi Lawson, right, goes up for a block. Photo by Halie Luken
7 photos

Marmaton Valley’s volleyball team defeated host Yates Center in three sets, 25-12, 22-25 and 25-23 in their hard-fought matchup.

Both teams also played against Eureka in the triangular.

Related
September 1, 2021
September 9, 2020
September 5, 2018
September 9, 2015
Most Popular