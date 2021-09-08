MV wins Wildcat tussle

YATES CENTER — Marmaton Valley High prevailed over Yates Center High in a battle of the Wildcats Tuesday evening.
Yates Center High’s Hannah Jones dives for the ball in a volleyball match Tuesday.
Morgan Collins sets up a teammate in a volleyball match Tuesday.
Molly Proper receives the ball in a match Tuesday.
Marmaton Valley High’s Kendall Scharff bumps the ball from a serve.
Lauren McConaghie (9) receives a serve from Eureka for Yates Center High.
Marmaton Valley High’s Madi Lawson, right, goes up for a block.
Marmaton Valley’s volleyball team defeated host Yates Center in three sets, 25-12, 22-25 and 25-23 in their hard-fought matchup.
Both teams also played against Eureka in the triangular.