MV wins Wildcat tussle

YATES CENTER — Marmaton Valley High prevailed over Yates Center High in a battle of the Wildcats Tuesday evening.

Yates Center High’s Hannah Jones dives for the ball in a volleyball match Tuesday. Photo by Mike Myer Morgan Collins sets up a teammate in a volleyball match Tuesday. Photo by Mike Myer Molly Proper receives the ball in a match Tuesday. Photo by Halie Luken Marmaton Valley High’s Kendall Scharff bumps the ball from a serve. Morgan Collins Photo by Halie Luken Lauren McConaghie (9) receives a serve from Eureka for Yates Center High. Photo by Halie Luken Marmaton Valley High’s Madi Lawson, right, goes up for a block. Photo by Halie Luken 7 photos

Marmaton Valley’s volleyball team defeated host Yates Center in three sets, 25-12, 22-25 and 25-23 in their hard-fought matchup.

Both teams also played against Eureka in the triangular.