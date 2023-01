The Marmaton Valley boys and girls swept Yates Center at the War on 54 tournament on Thursday evening.

The Wildcat boys (4-6; 2-0) shot the ball lights out and shut down most of Yates Center’s (1-7; 0-3) scorers in a 68-44 victory. Marmaton Valley’s girls (7-4; 2-0) defense shut down the YC (1-7; 0-2) offense and Janae Granere led her squad to a 44-15 win.

Girls Basketball