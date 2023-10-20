 | Fri, Oct 20, 2023
Marte hits walk-off single in 9th; Dbacks close NLCS to 2-1

 Ketel Marte capped a three-hit afternoon with a walk-off single in the ninth, rookie Brandon Pfaadt pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 to close to 2-1 in the NL Championship Series.

October 20, 2023 - 4:04 PM

The Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte (4) celebrates with his teammates after hitting an RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies to win Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Chase Field on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Phoenix. (Norm Hall/Getty Images/TNS)

PHOENIX (AP) — More than 15 minutes after the game, Ketel Marte stood at his clubhouse locker, gulping water while trying to finally catch his breath after delivering the Arizona Diamondbacks’ latest clutch postseason moment.

“After my hit, I sprinted so hard,” Marte said, shaking his head.

Marte capped a three-hit afternoon with a walk-off single in the ninth, rookie Brandon Pfaadt pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings and the Diamondbacks closed to 2-1 in the NL Championship Series by rallying to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 on Thursday.

