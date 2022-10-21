 | Fri, Oct 21, 2022
NLCS heads to Philly tied at 1-1

It’s up to Ranger Suárez to disarm the Padres in front of a raucous home crowd. The Phillies are 2-0 at home this postseason and outscored Atlanta 17-4 in two home Division Series games; the Padres are 3-2 on the road.

October 21, 2022 - 2:50 PM

Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs onto the field before the game against the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday in Philadelphia. Drew Hallowell/Getty Images/TNS

San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove is hoping to keep things quiet in his part of South Philly. To silence Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies, at least.

The sports complex home to three stadiums will be jammed Friday night with a Smashing Pumpkins concert at the Wells Fargo Center and Temple hosting Tulsa in college football at Lincoln Financial Field, both taking place at the same time as Game 3 of the NL Championship Series.

Musgrove starts for the Padres with the best-of-seven matchup tied at one game apiece.

