NLCS heads to Philly tied at 1-1

San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove is hoping to keep things quiet in his part of South Philly. To silence Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies, at least.

The sports complex home to three stadiums will be jammed Friday night with a Smashing Pumpkins concert at the Wells Fargo Center and Temple hosting Tulsa in college football at Lincoln Financial Field, both taking place at the same time as Game 3 of the NL Championship Series.

Musgrove starts for the Padres with the best-of-seven matchup tied at one game apiece.