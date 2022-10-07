 | Fri, Oct 07, 2022
MLB crowds jump from last season

The Rangers and Reds were the only teams to draw fewer fans to the ballpark than in 2021.

October 7, 2022 - 2:54 PM

A general view as the Houston Astros play against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Petco Park Aug. 21 in San Diego. Photo by Denis Poroy / Getty Images / TNS

Even with homer chases by Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols, Major League Baseball wasn’t able to coax fans to ballparks at pre-pandemic levels this season, though attendance did jump substantially from the COVID-19 affected campaign in 2021.

The 30 MLB teams drew nearly 64.6 million fans for the regular season that ended Wednesday, which is up from the 45.3 million who attended games in 2021, according to baseball-reference.com. This year’s numbers are still down from the 68.5 million who attended games in 2019, which was the last season that wasn’t affected by the pandemic.

The 2022 average of 26,843 fans per game throughout the league was down 5.3% from the 2019 average of 28,339.

