Menu Search Log in

MLB looks to shorten doubleheaders

In an effort to pick up the pace of an already frantic season, Major League Baseball has now shortened doubleheaders to seven inning games.

By

Sports

August 3, 2020 - 10:13 AM

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 22: Major League Baseball Executive Vice President Rob Manfred speaks at a news conference at MLB headquarters on November 22, 2011 in New York City. Commissioner Bud Selig announced a new five-year labor agreement between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds were the first teams to try out baseball’s new time-saving measure — a doubleheader with seven-inning games.

They ended up having a long day anyway after the opener was delayed over two hours because of rain.

It’s been that kind of season so far for Major League Baseball. Last month, the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals opened this abbreviated schedule with a game that was shortened because of rain. That set the tone for a chaotic couple of weeks in which the coronavirus has wreaked havoc with the schedule — and the weather hasn’t always cooperated either.

Related
June 11, 2020
April 8, 2020
March 26, 2020
March 13, 2020
Trending