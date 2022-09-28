 | Wed, Sep 28, 2022
MLB postseason primer

MLB’s new wild-card format is similar to the one currently used in college baseball for the NCAA Super Regional round

Cleveland Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis talks to Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cody Morris as he pitches against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning.

Major League Baseball’s postseason has a little more heft this season.

The playoffs are rapidly approaching, with the final regular season games set for Oct. 5. The postseason begins two days later with a field of 12 teams — up from last year’s 10 — and includes a best-of-three format for the opening wild-card round.

An expanded postseason could lead to some spicy early postseason matchups. San Diego’s newly acquired slugger Juan Soto against the defending World Series champion Braves? Ageless star Albert Pujols and the Cardinals against Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies?

