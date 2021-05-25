 | Wed, May 26, 2021
Menu Search Log in

MLB’s Joe West to set umpiring games record

Joe West is poised to break the all-time games record for an umpire tonight when he works home plate for his 5,376th regular-season game. West has been an umpire since 1976.

By

Sports

May 25, 2021 - 8:37 AM

Joe West Photo by Wikipedia.org

Cowboy Joe is headed for No. 1, closing in on the top spot on the chart.

Joe West is poised to break baseball’s umpiring record when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. West is set to work home plate for his 5,376th regular-season game, snapping a tie with Hall of Famer Bill Klem.

The colorful West, who turns 69 on Oct. 31, is perhaps the most famous umpire in major league history, known for his memorable run-ins with several players and managers over the years, to go along with at least one executive.

Related
October 15, 2020
December 23, 2019
May 21, 2019
July 9, 2018
Most Popular