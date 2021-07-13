Mozzicato seeks baseball royalty

The Mozzicatos could have gone to Denver for the MLB All-Star Game and experienced the glamour and glitz of being picked in a nationally televised draft, or they could have rented out a place in Connecticut and hosted a huge gathering to anticipate and celebrate.

But Frank Mozzicato isn’t wired that way. For him, an unpretentious Sunday night gathering at home in Ellington with parents Anthony and Suzanne, immediate family and closest friends would be good enough for the biggest night of his life so far.

“I wanted to be around people who had been with me from the start of it and enjoy the process with them because they’re as much a part of it as I am,” Mozzicato said. “Just being around my family and friends, that means a lot to me. It just feels it was right to do it at home.”