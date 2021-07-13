 | Tue, Jul 13, 2021
Mozzicato seeks baseball royalty

Frank Mozzicato, a baseball rarity in being a top draft pick out of New England, has announced he will sign with the Kansas City Royals and forego his college commitment to the University of Connecticut. Mozzicato was taken by the Royals with the seventh overall pick this year.

July 13, 2021 - 9:49 AM

East Catholic senior Frank Mozzicato, picked seventh overall by the Kansas City Royals in the MLB draft on Sunday night, says he plans to sign with the team, forgoing his commitment to UConn. Photo by Shawn McFarland / Hartford Courant / TNS

The Mozzicatos could have gone to Denver for the MLB All-Star Game and experienced the glamour and glitz of being picked in a nationally televised draft, or they could have rented out a place in Connecticut and hosted a huge gathering to anticipate and celebrate.

But Frank Mozzicato isn’t wired that way. For him, an unpretentious Sunday night gathering at home in Ellington with parents Anthony and Suzanne, immediate family and closest friends would be good enough for the biggest night of his life so far.

“I wanted to be around people who had been with me from the start of it and enjoy the process with them because they’re as much a part of it as I am,” Mozzicato said. “Just being around my family and friends, that means a lot to me. It just feels it was right to do it at home.”

