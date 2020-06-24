Menu Search Log in

Royals sign 6-man draft class

The Kansas City Royals have signed six-man draft class, with Asa Lacy, their first-round pick out of Texas A&M, being the headliner.

June 24, 2020 - 10:18 AM

Kansas City Royals manager Dayton Moore during spring training on February 17, 2019, in Surprise, Ariz. Photo by John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals brought their entire six-man draft class to town this week, signing them to their first professional contracts and giving them a chance to see spacious Kauffman Stadium and learn about the organization.

Worry not: In the age of COVID-19, the prospects and their families maintained plenty of social distancing.

The headliner of the crop is Asa Lacy, their first-round pick out of Texas A&M, whom scouting director Lonnie Goldberg believes has the talent to pitch at the front of the rotation. The big, rangy left-hander was widely considered the best arm in the draft earlier this month, yet he slid to the Royals at the fourth overall pick.

