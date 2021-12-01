 | Wed, Dec 01, 2021
Mustang squads off and running

Iola High School's girls and boys basketball teams got one final tune-up on Tuesday against each other.

Friday, the Mustangs finally take on teams in different color jerseys and start the pursuit of a state title.

December 1, 2021 - 10:00 AM

Iola's Tatum Boyd dribbles in front of Aysha Houk Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

The Iola High School girls and boys basketball teams got one last chance to shake the rust off on Tuesday when IHS hosted the Gatorade scrimmage. 

The girls played two games against each other, switching up teams between games. The second game pitted the junior varsity against the varsity. The varsity girls won 34-13.

“I saw a lot of good things tonight,” said IHS head coach Kelsey Johnson. “We came out playing aggressively. I don’t always think girls are confident shooting the ball, but tonight we didn’t shy away from shooting, which is a good thing.”

