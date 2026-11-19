Mustangs already making history this season
The Iola High School boys and girls hope to fill their dual weight classes for the first time ahead of their 2026 debut and the Burlington Duals tournament in early December.
The Mustang wrestling squad may achieve something special at the Burlington Duals in a couple weeks. And that’s before they even step on the mat.
Iola coach John Taylor said both the boys and girls wrestling teams have seen such a dramatic increase in membership, the Mustang girls will field a full lineup for the first time in school history.
“This might be the first time since I’ve been around where we go to a dual and fill every weight class,” Taylor said. “On the girls’ side, we more than doubled our numbers from a year ago. But we don’t just have numbers; we have talent. We’re ranked No. 4 as a team.”
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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