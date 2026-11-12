Mustangs named All-Pioneer League
More than 10 Mustangs received postseason recognition from Pioneer League coaches.
After doubling their wins from 2025, 11 Iola High School football players received All-Pioneer League honors following a vote of Pioneer League coaches.
Senior receiver Austin Crooks and junior quarterback Reed Clift received All-Pioneer League first-team selections while senior tight end Kale Pratt, senior center Franklin Kerr and freshman kicker Milo Franklin received second team selections and several other Mustangs received honorable mentions.
Clift received a first team selection after completing 81 of 136 attempts for more than 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns over nine games. He was also Iola’s leading rusher while averaging over 10 yards per carry for 1,024 yards and 15 TDs.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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