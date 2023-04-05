 | Wed, Apr 05, 2023
Mustangs bring it at Chanute

The Iola High tennis team had to compete with other schools as well as the wind in a meet in Chanute Tuesday afternoon.

Iola’s Ethan Riebel goes for a backhand hit in a match against Chanute on Tuesday. REGISTER/QUINN BURKITT

CHANUTE — The wind was the biggest factor when the Iola High tennis team competed at Chanute Tuesday. 

Ethan Riebel lost each of his matchups in No. 1 singles action, first going down to Fort Scott’s Casey Gomez, 8-0, and losing to Ottawa’s Jaxon Mourning, 8-0. Riebel then fell to Chanute’s Noah Vogel in his third and final match, 8-3. 

Trapper Boren also fell in three straight matches, beginning with an 8-0 defeat to Fort Scott’s Jaxen DeMott, 8-0. He then lost to Ottawa’s Dylan Hanson, 8-6, before being toppled by Chanute’s Ayden Cummings, 8-2. 

