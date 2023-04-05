Mustangs bring it at Chanute

CHANUTE — The wind was the biggest factor when the Iola High tennis team competed at Chanute Tuesday.

Ethan Riebel lost each of his matchups in No. 1 singles action, first going down to Fort Scott’s Casey Gomez, 8-0, and losing to Ottawa’s Jaxon Mourning, 8-0. Riebel then fell to Chanute’s Noah Vogel in his third and final match, 8-3.

Trapper Boren also fell in three straight matches, beginning with an 8-0 defeat to Fort Scott’s Jaxen DeMott, 8-0. He then lost to Ottawa’s Dylan Hanson, 8-6, before being toppled by Chanute’s Ayden Cummings, 8-2.