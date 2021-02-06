Mustangs roll past Wildcats

BURLINGTON — There was plenty to like when doing a forensic analysis of Iola High’s 60-52 win over host Burlington Friday.
Sure, you could point to the unselfish play. Unofficially, the Mustangs had an assist on 19 of their 24 made baskets, a figure that’s impressive at any level.
Or you could look at Iola’s torrid shooting — 60% from the field, and from 3-point range — in part because of the crisp passing..
