Mustangs roll past Wildcats

Iola's Landon Carson scored 32 points Friday as the Mustangs led wire-to-wire in a 64-52 win over Burlington. The victory further reinforces the key ingredients to Iola's success, head coach Luke Bycroft said.

Sports

February 6, 2021 - 12:08 AM

Iola High's Landon Carson connects on one of his five 3-pointers en route to a 32-point night Friday against Burlington. The Mustangs prevailed 64-52. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

BURLINGTON — There was plenty to like when doing a forensic analysis of Iola High’s 60-52 win over host Burlington Friday.

Sure, you could point to the unselfish play. Unofficially, the Mustangs had an assist on 19 of their 24 made baskets, a figure that’s impressive at any level.

Or you could look at Iola’s torrid shooting — 60% from the field, and from 3-point range — in part because of the crisp passing..

