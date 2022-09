GARNETT — The IHS Mustangs faced stiff competition at the Anderson County volleyball invitational Tuesday evening.

The girls got off to a good start against Burlington, winning the opening set, 25-22. The team then dropped the next two sets for their first loss of the day, 23-25 and 18-25.

Reese Curry led her Mustangs offensively with six kills while Rio Lohman also knocked four kills.